First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,248,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,505,000 after buying an additional 543,313 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,074,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

FR opened at $55.14 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.79 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Stories

