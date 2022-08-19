First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Trading Down 0.5 %

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.83.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $319.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.56.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

