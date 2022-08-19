Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.55

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on EB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Eventbrite Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $759.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.55.
About Eventbrite
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.
