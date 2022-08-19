Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.55

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $759.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eventbrite

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,209,000 after purchasing an additional 65,647 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 567,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 298,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

