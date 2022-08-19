David A. Schwarzbach Sells 2,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,326.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yelp Stock Up 0.5 %

Yelp stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83 and a beta of 1.59. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Yelp by 10.8% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,546 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth $391,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth $665,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Yelp by 376.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,419 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Yelp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 140,216 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 41,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

