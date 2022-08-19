DA Davidson Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.15.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $216.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.78 and its 200-day moving average is $202.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

