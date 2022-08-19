DA Davidson Comments on Target Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Target in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2024 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $173.05 on Friday. Target has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day moving average of $189.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

