Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 1,262 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,259 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 898,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,894,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 659,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 475,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 76,323 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 342,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,536 shares during the period.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPD opened at $28.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.