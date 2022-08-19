Brokers Offer Predictions for Performance Food Group’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the food distribution company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Performance Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFGC. Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

PFGC stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 1.31. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $58.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $628,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,172 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,675,232 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,794 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,462 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

