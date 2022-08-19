Brokers Issue Forecasts for JetBlue Airways Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis.

JBLU has been the topic of several other reports. Melius began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

JBLU stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 992,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 556,996 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

