Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $40.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on BBWI shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.62.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

