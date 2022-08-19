Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 51,685 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after acquiring an additional 453,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

