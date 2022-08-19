Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBWI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $40.26 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

