Barclays Increases Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $42.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBWI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $40.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

