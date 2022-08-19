Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Position Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BANR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Banner by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banner by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.