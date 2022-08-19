Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,830 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,068,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 35,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $664,669.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,276,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

Shares of DISH opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.85. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

