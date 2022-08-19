Bank of Nova Scotia Has $894,000 Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HST opened at $19.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.