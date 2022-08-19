Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 3,627 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 46.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,551,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 832,380 shares of company stock valued at $89,388,535 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $121.27 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Argus started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.41.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

