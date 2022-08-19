Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.82-$2.18 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.82-2.18 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $108.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average of $114.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $498,195,000 after buying an additional 465,323 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,202,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Applied Materials by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 345,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,516,000 after buying an additional 185,294 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 608,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after acquiring an additional 181,954 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.35.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.