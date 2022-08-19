Anne Mccallion Sells 7,941 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $460,022.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,084.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

