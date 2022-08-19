Analysts Set Expectations for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.15. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. Citigroup cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.15.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $216.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

