Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices updated its Q4 guidance to $2.47-2.67 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.47-$2.67 EPS.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $170.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.63.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.95.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

