Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.
Analog Devices has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $9.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.
Analog Devices Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ADI opened at $170.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.63. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Insider Activity at Analog Devices
In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 13.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.95.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
