Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Analog Devices has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $9.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $170.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.63. The company has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 13.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.95.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

