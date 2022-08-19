Alec Machiels Sells 1,250 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $84,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $17,728,250.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $57,912.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $49,112.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.6 %

APLS opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $69.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,443,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 662.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 445,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

See Also

