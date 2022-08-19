AGF Investments LLC Sells 447 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,724,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,881,000 after buying an additional 56,876 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.00.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.6 %

MKTX stock opened at $272.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.01 and a twelve month high of $487.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.93 and a 200-day moving average of $298.46.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.