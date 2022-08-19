AGF Investments LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,553 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $35.75.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

