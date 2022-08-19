AGF Investments LLC Buys 1,873 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 206.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $216.47 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

