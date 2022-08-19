AGF Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2,379.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.97.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

