AGF Investments LLC Acquires 407 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $131.00.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Increases Dividend

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $148.71 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.