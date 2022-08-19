AGF Investments Inc. Sells 8,809 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $170.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.82. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

