Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $45,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.11.

NYSE:ACN opened at $319.46 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

