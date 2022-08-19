Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24,082.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,786 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Accenture worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

Accenture Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $319.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.19. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total transaction of $159,855.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

