82,618 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JCI opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

