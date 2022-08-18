Wealth Alliance Sells 660 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Danaher were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

DHR opened at $297.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.47 and its 200 day moving average is $269.27. The stock has a market cap of $216.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.