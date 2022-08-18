Wealth Alliance Sells 486 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.0% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 23,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $353.74 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.13 and a 200-day moving average of $324.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,192,483 shares of company stock worth $26,478,117 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

