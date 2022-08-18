Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $23,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WAT opened at $335.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

