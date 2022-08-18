Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.02. Vector Group has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $17.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

