Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 17,666 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 391,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.02) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 1,600 ($19.33) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.50.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.