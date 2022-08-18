Van ECK Associates Corp Has $19.80 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,742 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $19,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $205.82 billion, a PE ratio of -162.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $71.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

