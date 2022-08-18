Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $17,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $683,804,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,341,000 after buying an additional 117,517 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nucor by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,237,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,020,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $140.47 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.01.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

