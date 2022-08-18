Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 38,820 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $17,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

