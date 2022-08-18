thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €5.40 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €5.40 ($5.51) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.59) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($17.96) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.33) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €5.77 ($5.89) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($21.12) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($27.56). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.43.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

