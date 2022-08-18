Tcwp LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $263,732,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $297,284,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT stock opened at $106.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

