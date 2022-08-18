Tcwp LLC Purchases New Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after acquiring an additional 819,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after acquiring an additional 290,045 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $690,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $111.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.41.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

