Tcwp LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 765 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 4,232.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 248,718 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,152 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.80 and its 200 day moving average is $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

