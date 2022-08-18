Tcwp LLC Buys Shares of 620 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $260.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

