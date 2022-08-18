Tcwp LLC Buys Shares of 1,187 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.