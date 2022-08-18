Tcwp LLC Buys New Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $38,003,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,737,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $20,629,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $15,436,000. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,903,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SONY. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.58.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

