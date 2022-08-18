Tcwp LLC Acquires New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $387.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

