Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Tata Motors Stock Performance

Tata Motors stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tata Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 87.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 129.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 50.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.