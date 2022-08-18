Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $21,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $133.00 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average of $137.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

